    Jay County games canceled, Patriots game against Norwell postponed

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Norwell girls basketball game at Jay County which was scheduled for Tuesday has been called off and moved to Jan. 25. 

    Jay County won the ACAC tournament on Saturday, but now has its varsity-only game against Delta on Thursday and JV game at Southern Wells canceled. The varsity game against the Raiders on Friday will begin at 8 p.m.

