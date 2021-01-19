Carroll continues rise in girls basketball polls

Carroll girls basketball (16-2) has moved up to No. 8 in the Class 4A AP poll and No. 11 in the IBCA all-classes poll.

North Central (17-2) remains the top-ranked team in both polls.

Homestead (11-5) is No. 18 in this week's IBCA poll, and does not appear in the AP poll.

Norwell (16-3) in No. 4 in the Class 3A poll and received votes in the IBCA poll. Garrett (15-2) is No. 5 in the Class 3A poll and received votes in the IBCA poll, and Concordia (11-5) is No. 10 in Class 3A. Angola (14-3) received votes in the Class 3A poll.

Snider (9-4), Warsaw (14-4) and West Noble (14-4) all received votes in the IBCA poll.

