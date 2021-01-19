The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 6:20 pm

    Carroll continues rise in girls basketball polls

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll girls basketball (16-2) has moved up to No. 8 in the Class 4A AP poll and No. 11 in the IBCA all-classes poll. 

    North Central (17-2) remains the top-ranked team in both polls. 

    Homestead (11-5) is No. 18 in this week's IBCA poll, and does not appear in the AP poll. 

    Norwell (16-3) in No. 4 in the Class 3A poll and received votes in the IBCA poll. Garrett (15-2) is No. 5 in the Class 3A poll and received votes in the IBCA poll, and Concordia (11-5) is No. 10 in Class 3A. Angola (14-3) received votes in the Class 3A poll. 

    Snider (9-4), Warsaw (14-4) and West Noble (14-4) all received votes in the IBCA poll.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story