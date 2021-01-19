Connor Essegian named Player of the Week

Central Noble junior Connor Essegian was announced as the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday after he and the Cougars won their second consecutive NECC tournament.

Essegian scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in a 57-42 win over Lakeland on Tuesday. He then scored a career-high 44 points against Churubusco in an 81-71 win on Wednesday. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals, and shot 5-of-9 on 3-pointers. He scored 15 points and had eight rebounds and three assists in a 43-38 win over Westview in the semifinals on Friday, and then scored 23 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 61-41 win over Angola in the tournament finals on Saturday.

Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, Ashton Johnson of South Side, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead and Jordyn Poole of Snider were also nominated.

