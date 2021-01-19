Homestead boys basketball creeps up in rankings

Homestead boys basketball has moved up to the No. 2 spot in both the IBCA poll, which was released Sunday, and the AP Class 4A poll released Tuesday. The Spartans (14-0), who knocked off Blackhawk Christian last Tuesday and Snider on Friday, received three first-place votes in the all-classes IBCA poll and one in the AP poll. Lawrence North (13-0) remains the top-ranked team in both polls.

Blackhawk Christian remains the No. 1 team in the Class 2A AP poll this week despite falling to Homestead last week. The Braves (11-1) fell to No. 5 in the IBCA poll this week. Central Noble (13-1) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the Class 2A poll after winning the NECC tournament this weekend.

Leo (8-0) remains No. 5 in the Class 3A AP poll and received votes in the IBCA poll. Heritage Hills (9-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

Carroll (8-2) comes in at No. 17 in the IBCA poll, but did not appear in the Class 4A media poll.

