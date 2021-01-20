Angola gymnastics tied for 2nd in state rankings

Angola gymnastics is tied for No. 2 in this week's Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches' Poll, just behind defending state champion Chesterton and even with Valparaiso, which has the best team high score recorded so far this year at 110.650. The Hornets have the 10th best team score at 105.850.

Homestead is fourth in the poll and has the sixth best score of 107.350. Carroll is ranked eighth and has a high score of 104.825 (12th). DeKalb is ranked 14th and has a season-best score of 103.425 (16th). Bishop Dwenger is tied for 15th but the Saints have the highest team score in the area at 107.40 (fifth in the state). Wawasee is ranked 18th, and their team score of 86.250 is 31st best in the state.

Carroll senior Julia Goodine has the best vault score in the state at 9.775. She also has the sixth-highest bars score of the season, the third best performance on the floor (9.600) and the fifth-best overall score (37.150). Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille has the third-highest vault score at 9.700, she is tied for the fourth-best bars score with Angola junior Ashtyn Evans (9.550), she is second on beam (9.725) and tied for Goodine for third in the floor routine. She has the fourth-best all-around score in the state with a score of 37.925.