    Thursday, January 21, 2021 8:20 pm

    Angola, New Haven girls call off non-conference matchup

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Angola announced Thursday that the girls basketball game against New Haven, originally scheduled for Monday, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. 

    Angola (15-3) now has three games remaining on its schedule, including a date against Churubusco that has been postponed from the previously scheduled date on Friday. New Haven (7-7) also has three games left in the regular season, and has won four in a row.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

