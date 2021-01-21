Angola, New Haven girls call off non-conference matchup

Angola announced Thursday that the girls basketball game against New Haven, originally scheduled for Monday, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Angola (15-3) now has three games remaining on its schedule, including a date against Churubusco that has been postponed from the previously scheduled date on Friday. New Haven (7-7) also has three games left in the regular season, and has won four in a row.

