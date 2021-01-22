The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, January 22, 2021 10:30 pm

    Jets boys basketball reconfigures schedule

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Adams Central has postponed several boys basketball game, starting with the Jets game at Bluffton, which was supposed to be played Jan. 22. The Flying Jets (7-6) game against Manchester on Saturday has also been postponed, and Tuesday's game against Woodlan, which was already rescheduled from December, has now been moved to Jan. 26.

    The Jets have also canceled a game at Leo on Feb. 6, and will now play Bellmont on that date.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story