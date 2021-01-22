Jets boys basketball reconfigures schedule

Adams Central has postponed several boys basketball game, starting with the Jets game at Bluffton, which was supposed to be played Jan. 22. The Flying Jets (7-6) game against Manchester on Saturday has also been postponed, and Tuesday's game against Woodlan, which was already rescheduled from December, has now been moved to Jan. 26.

The Jets have also canceled a game at Leo on Feb. 6, and will now play Bellmont on that date.

vjacobsen@jg.net