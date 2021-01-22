The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, January 22, 2021 10:30 pm

    North Side's Sewell announces commitment to Findlay football

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    North Side senior wide receiver Adrian Sewell announced his commitment to play football at the University of Findlay on Friday night. Sewell made 29 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns in his senior year with the Legends (5-6). He was an SAC All-Conference Honorable Mention this season.

    Email story