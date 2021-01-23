Braves best at NE8 wrestling

Bellmont claimed just one individual championship at Saturday’s Northeast 8 wrestling tournament, but a total team effort helped the Braves hoist the team title. Bellmont scored 201 points to claim the championship at Huntington North, while Columbia City edged the host Vikings, 179.5-175, for second.

Isaac Ruble (113 pounds) claimed a first-period pin in the finals to improve to 15-0 for Bellmont, while Leo’s Ian Heath now stands at 20-0 after winning the title at 132. New Haven senior Elijah Chacon earned a 15-0 technical fall victory in the 145-pound championship match to move to 22-0, and Norwell senior Isaiah Brege’s 11-3 major decision in the finals at 182 kept his record unblemished at 19-0.

Other individual champions included Leo’s Bryce Clark (106) and Hunter Prahl (195), Huntington North’s Preston Teusch (120), Luke Teusch (126) andJulian Fletcher (152), Columbia City’s Jarrett Forrester (138) and Alton Mullinax (170), Norwell’s Eli Johnson (160), DeKalb’s Carter Miller (220) and New Haven’s Jon Louden (285).

Boys basketball

CARROLL 52, BISHOP DWENGER 37: At Carroll, the Chargers kept pace with Summit Athletic Conference co-leaders Homestead, as Jalen Jackson scored 19 points to lead three in double figures for the hosts. Sam Strycker finished with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Cody Burkey added 10 points for Carroll (10-2, 5-0), while Brenden Lytle’s 12-point night proved tops for the Saints (6-4, 3-2).

NORTH SIDE 68, SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 58: In South Bend, a late run, coupled with a 22-point, six-rebound effort from freshman Brauntae Johnson, lifted the Legends (5-8). Jordan Green added 18 for North Side.

LEO 46, EAST NOBLE 40: In Kendallville, DJ Allen led all scorers with 19 points as the Lions stayed perfect on the season (11-0, 3-0 Northeast 8). The Knights fell to .500 overall (7-7, 0-3).

BELLMONT 32, HUNTINGTON NORTH 30: In Decatur, the Braves took a two-point halftime lead and made it stand up in a defensive struggle of NE8 unbeatens. Bellmont (7-4 overall) kept pace with Leo atop the conference standings at 3-0, while the Vikings lost for the first time in league play and just the second time overall (6-2, 2-1).

WAWASEE 43, WEST NOBLE 40: In Syracuse, Keaton Dukes’ game-high 16 points led the Warriors to the victory. Collin Roberson of Wawasee (5-6) and Austin Cripe of West Noble (6-6) both scored 13.

Girls basketball

CARROLL 57, ANGOLA 46: In Angola, Taylor Fordyce scored a game-high 18 points as the Chargers won their 15th consecutive game. Hanna Knoll finished with 16 points for the Hornets (16-4), who saw their 11-game win streak snapped. Three others for Carroll (18-2) added eight points apiece.

ELKHART 64, NORTHROP 54: In Elkhart, TiAuna White poured in 28 points for the Bruins, but the host Lions persevered in the non-conference tilt. Northrop dropped below .500 (8-9) with the loss.

SOUTH SIDE 51, WAYNE 36: At South Side, three Archers scored at least 12 points to give the hosts a weekend split against SAC competition. Annika Davis netted 16 for South Side (9-4, 5-1), with Lamyia Woodson and Jas Combs adding a dozen points each, while Jada Stewart scored 10 for the Generals (6-11, 1-6).

JAY COUNTY 74, SOUTHERN WELLS 36: In Poneto, a school-record 43-point night from Renna Schweiterman lifted the visiting Patriots to victory in ACAC play. The Raiders (4-15, 0-5) dropped their 10th decision in their last 11 outings.

LAKEWOOD PARK 45, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 42: At Blackhawk Christian, Chloe Jolloff scored 27 points as the Panthers claimed a late-season matchup of Class 1A Fremont Sectional favorites.