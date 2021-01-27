New Haven's Wright chooses Findlay; multiple Chargers to officially sign in February

New Haven senior linebacker D'Andre Wright has committed to Findlay University. Wright was a first-team all-NE8 selection as an inside linebacker. In his senior season, Wright had 55 total tackles, 12 for a loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Carroll senior wide receiver Cam Hedgecock has announced that he has committed to Western Michigan. The All-SAC honorable mention had 16 catches for 153 yards his senior season. He is one of four football players, along with Mason Englert, Cade Dinan and Reeve Muncie, who will officially sign next Wednesday.

Three Carroll lacrosse players will sign with college programs on Feb. 11. Casey Bane and Trace Muylle will both signs with the Taylor men's team, and Samuel Achor will sign with Trine.