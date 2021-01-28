Carroll girls continue to rise in IBCA poll

Carroll girls basketball continued its rise in the IBCA poll this week and is now No. 9, while North Central remains No. 1 in the coaches poll. The Chargers (19-2) actually fell a spot to No. 9 in the AP Class 4A poll despite being on a 16-game winning streak and beating both South Side and Angola over the weekend.

Homestead (14-5) rose four spots in the IBCA poll to No. 14, though the Spartans are not ranked in the AP poll. Garrett and Norwell continued to receive sports in the coaches poll, Angola received votes once more and Snider fell out of the poll.

The Class 3A AP poll contains numerous local teams. Silver Creek (18-3) remains No. 1, and Garrett (17-2) climbed two spots to No. 3, hopping No. 4 Norwell (18-5), which held steady. Concordia (14-7) remains No. 10 and Angola (16-5) held steady at No. 11, while Central Noble (16-5) is back in the poll at No. 13.

In Class A, Lanesville (18-3) jumped two spots to No. 1. Blackhawk Christian (15-6) appeared in the poll tied for 13th.