Homestead's Patterson sets school record

Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson set a school single-game scoring record of 43 points in a 96-51 win over South Side on Thursday. Patterson scored 22 points in the first half.

Spartans sophomore Molly Stock also scored a career-high 18 points.

Unlike past years, when Homestead and South Side regularly battled for the conference title, neither the Spartans (15-5, 6-2 SAC) nor the Archers (10-5, 6-2) are in the drivers seat for the regular season title as Carroll (19-2) is 7-0 in league play with two games to go and head-to-head wins over both.

The win is an encouraging one for the Spartans as they head into the sectional tournament next week, while South Side coach Juanita Goodwell has said she hopes junior guard Olivia Smith to return to the lineup for Friday's game against Bishop Dwenger.

If South Side and Homestead do meet again, it will be in the finals of the Class 4A Columbia City sectional.

