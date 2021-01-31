Boys teams hold steady in latest IBCA poll

There was no movement for local teams in the latest IBCA boys basketball poll released Sunday, as Homestead (18-0) received all 20 first-place votes for the second week in a row. Blackhawk Christian (14-1) remains ranked fifth and Carroll (12-2) is still 14th. Leo (13-1) continues to receive votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - January 31, 2021

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Homestead 400 18-0 20

2 Lawrence North 375 16-1

3 Carmel 359 15-1

4 Indianapolis Cathedral 326 14-1

5 Blackhawk Christian 322 14-1

6 Hammond 301 12-1

7 Barr-Reeve 241 15-2

8 Lafayette Jefferson 226 15-1

9 Warren Central 220 12-5

10 South Bend Adams 208 15-1

11 Indianapolis Attucks 206 14-4

12 Plainfield 194 13-1

13 Silver Creek 151 11-4

14 Carroll 116 12-2

15 Westfield 114 11-3

16 Evansville Bosse 85 13-0

17 Gary West Side 69 12-3

18 Evansville F. J. Reitz 60 11-1

19 Zionsville 49 11-5

20 Bloomington North 40 6-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Bloomington South, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Center Grove, Chesterton, Covenant Christian (Indpls.), Crown Point, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Heritage Hills, Kouts, Leo, Loogootee, Mishawaka Marian, Munster, New Albany, Pike, Shenandoah, South Bend St. Joseph, Valparaiso