Monday, February 01, 2021 4:20 pm
Easley-Jones headed to Kansas junior college
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Snider senior defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones announced Sunday that he has committed to play football at Dodge City Community College. A first-team all-SAC selection as a senior, Easley-Jones also qualified for the most recent track and field state finals in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore in 2019.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story