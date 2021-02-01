The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, February 01, 2021

    Easley-Jones headed to Kansas junior college

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Snider senior defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones announced Sunday that he has committed to play football at Dodge City Community College. A first-team all-SAC selection as a senior, Easley-Jones also qualified for the most recent track and field state finals in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore in 2019.

    Email story