South Side's Norfleet steps down

South Side football coach Roosevelt Norfleet has stepped down after leading the program since the 2014 season. The Archers went 10-63 during Norfleet's tenure and were 2-9 in 2020, beating Wayne in the regular season and New Haven in the sectional opener. Norfleet also won four games in four years at Elmhurst from 2002 to 2005. The job listing is now available on the Fort Wayne Community Schools website.

