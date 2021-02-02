Lighthouse coach out, team on probation after chair-throwing

The Lighthouse College Prep Academy boys basketball team has been placed on probation by the IHSAA for the rest of the season after head coach Nick Moore threw a chair in the fourth quarter of a game against Bowman Academy on Friday. Athletic director Lawrence Sandlin was ejected from the game for arguing with officials in the third quarter of that game, and according to a statement from the IHSAA, assistant coach KeVan Ford threw a chair across the floor after the conclusion of the game.

According to a report by the IndyStar, Moore has been "relieved of his duties" as the head coach. The IHSAA has also said that Sandlin will not be allowed to attend the next varsity game, which is scheduled against North Side on Saturday, and other athletic events that occur before that next contest.

The probation does not affect the team's ability to play in the sectional tournament, and the IHSAA specified that it did not fault any student athletes for their behavior during the game.

"The IHSAA also applauds the student athletes involved in the game for not adversely reacting to the egregious display of poor sportsmanship and behavior by adults. Their response to this unacceptable adult behavior falls in line with our expectations of student athletes," the release read.

vjacobsen@jg.net