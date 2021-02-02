Patterson, Jackson named Players of the Week

Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson and Carroll junior Jalen Jackson were each named IBCA Players of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday.

Patterson scored a program single-game record 43 points on Thursday in a 96-51 win over South Side, and also grabbed 13 rebounds. She scored 18 points and had nine rebounds in limited minutes against South Bend St. Joseph on Jan. 26, and had 22 points and 17 rebounds in a 60-41 win over Northrop on Friday.

Jackson hit 15 of 22 shot attempts, including the game-winner in the final seconds, to help the Chargers beat Snider 65-63 on Friday night, and had eight rebounds and three assists against the Panthers. Jackson scored 22 points and had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 59-37 Carroll win over Yorktown on Saturday.

North Side's Brauntae Johnson, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Jackson Paul of Churubusco, Joe Reidy of Woodlan, Luke Saylor of Heritage, Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers and Hanna Knoll of Angola were also nominated.

