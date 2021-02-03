College signing roundup: Two Lions choose Wesleyan, former Snider star headed to South Carolina

Leo defensive lineman Ethan Stewart and tight end and defensive end Clayton Swartz both officially signed with Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Tavareon "Bam" Martin-Scott, a former Snider linebacker who played his first two collegiate seasons at Dodge City Community College, committed to South Carolina on Wednesday.

North Side's Ronald Collins III, who played numerous positions for the Legends, has officially committed to Saint Francis. His teammate, defensive back Arieon McCarter, committed to the University of Indianapolis. The first-team all-SAC selection had 74 tackles and two interceptions in 2020.

Blackhawk Christian's Jimmy Bunner will officially sign to play golf at Bethel on Friday.

Bluffton senior Lauren Stout signed with Saint Francis volleyball on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 high school middle will play on the right side for the Cougars.

