Miller retires from Concordia

Dave Miller, the longtime girls basketball coach at Concordia, announced his retirement Wednesday with the end of the 2020-21 season.

“I was very blessed to have been able to coach so many quality young women during my 18 years at Concordia,” Miller said in a news release. “They were quality as basketball players, but more importantly as young Christians, dedicated and loyal to teammates and coaches."

With a career record of 479-227 over 31 years and a Concordia record of 299-135 over 18 years, Miller is ranked No. 8 in the state for all-time wins among all Indiana Girls High School coaches and was second in victories among active coaches in Indiana before his retirement.

He won two state championship with Concordia in 2010 and 2012 — the only girls basketball state titles in school history — and holds 14 other championship titles, including one SAC conference championship, seven sectional championships, four regional championships, and two semi-state championships.

“We are grateful to Dave for his many years of service to Concordia. He has taken the girls basketball program to tremendous heights and has become a leader for others to follow within our athletics program,” Athletic Director Tim Mannigel said in the news release.

In his career, Miller was also named the SAC Coach of the Year and State Coach of the Year. As a coach at Bellmont High school, he was the 5-time NEC Coach of the Year. He was also the head coach for Indiana Senior All-Stars in 2011.