Girls state finals will now stretch over two days

The IHSAA announced on Thursday that the girls state basketball finals games will now be spread over two days, Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27. Originally, all four games were scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The championship games will still be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“Given the pandemic, more time was needed in between games for the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and prepared for the participants and spectators so a Friday evening game was suggested as the best way to accomplish that goal," IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was quoted as saying in IHSAA announcement.

The games will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 and then 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 27. The IHSAA will announce which class will play in which timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 21, after the conclusion of the semistate rounds.

The announcement said that adjustments to the four boys state title games, which are scheduled to be held on April 3, will be announced at a later date if they prove to be necessary.

