Homestead, Angola tied in weekly gymnastics coaches poll

Homestead remains the sixth-ranked gymnastics team in the state according to this week's coaches poll, while Angola moved up a spot from seventh into a tie for sixth with the Spartans. Bishop Dwenger dropped three spots into a tied for No. 11 and Carroll held steady in a tie for 15th. DeKalb continues to receive votes.

Valparaiso maintained its position as the No. 1 team in the state, even as No. 2 Chesterton holds the best total team score in the state at 111.350. Although the Spartans are only sixth, they have the second-highest team score recorded this season at 111.00. Angola has the seventh-best high team score for this season at 108.05 and Bishop Dwenger is right behind in eighth at 107.55.

Carroll senior Julia Goodine has the fifth-best all-around score recorded this season at 38.300. She had the third-best score in the state in the vault (9.775) and bars (9.650).

Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille has the sixth best all-around score, posting Indiana's second-highest score in the vault (9.850) and floor (9.700) and third-best on the beam (9.725).

Angola's Ashtyn Evans has the second-best bars score in the state this season at 9.750 and fourth best for the floor (9.650).

