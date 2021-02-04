Snow forces more high school games to be postponed

Numerous high school events could not be held as scheduled on Thursday night because of an afternoon snowstorm, although may have already been rescheduled.

The Wawasee vs. Northridge boys basketball game has been moved to Feb. 8.

More boys basketball games were called off, and the schools have said they hope to reschedule: Leo at DeKalb, Woodlan at South Adams, Churubusco vs. Lakeland

Bishop Dwenger's boys basketball game at New Haven was also canceled.

The preliminary rounds of the girls swimming and diving sectional at South Side were held on Thursday, although the start of the meet had to be delayed so that all teams could travel safely.

Fremont has also announced that the boys basketball game against Adams Central has been rescheduled for Feb. 24.