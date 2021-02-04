UPDATED: High School schedule changes

Numerous high school events could not be held as scheduled on Thursday night because of an afternoon snowstorm, although may have already been rescheduled.

The Wawasee vs. Northridge boys basketball game has been moved to Feb. 8. Fremont has also announced that the boys basketball game against Adams Central, originally planned for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 24. Central Noble's boys basketball games against Prairie Heights has been moved to Feb. 20.

More boys basketball games were called off, and the schools have said they hope to reschedule: Leo at DeKalb, Woodlan at South Adams, Churubusco vs. Lakeland

Bishop Dwenger's boys basketball game at New Haven was also canceled.

The preliminary rounds of the girls swimming and diving sectional at South Side were held on Thursday, although the start of the meet had to be delayed so that all teams could travel safely.

Columbia City has announced that the boys basketball team has added its game to its schedule and will now play host to North Side on Saturday, with the JV game starting at 9:30 a.m. and the varsity game starting at 11. The Legends had been scheduled to play Lighthouse College Prep Academy in Gary, but the Lions have not played since last Saturday, when the athletic director was ejected and the head and assistant coach threw chairs due to unhappiness with officials.

vjacobsen@jg.net