Railroaders, Hornets on collision

After splitting two matchups prior to the postseason, Garrett and Angola will meet for the third time tonight in Garrett with a sectional championship on the line. The Railroaders, ranked third in Class 3A, knocked off Woodlan in the first semifinal Friday at Garrett, 50-28, with the No. 13 Hornets following up by defeating Bishop Dwenger in the nightcap, 53-37.

Garrett (20-2) finished the regular season unbeaten against Northeast Corner Conference foes, though Angola (18-5) did hand the Railroaders a defeat in the NECC Tournament back on Jan. 13 – the only team to notch a win in regulation against Garrett this year.

Faith Owen led Garrett with 22 points against the Warriors as the hosts opened the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run. Lauren Leach scored 15 for Angola and Hanna Knoll added 10 as the Saints went scoreless for nearly seven minutes in the third quarter.

Woodlan finished 8-13, while Dwenger ended the year at 7-18.

CLASS 4A

WARSAW 36, NORTHRIDGE 28: In Goshen, the Tigers doubled up their margin of victory against the Raiders compared to the regular-season matchup in advancing to the championship in Sectional 4.

Warsaw (18-5) will take on Penn (19-3) in tonight’s championship game in a rematch of a contest on Nov. 24 won by the Kingsmen, 61-30. Kacilyn Krebs scored 16 for the Tigers against Northridge, while Kensie Ryman added 10.

CLASS 3A

LAKELAND 49, WEST NOBLE 47: In Syracuse, Madison Keil’s three pointer from the right wing in the final seconds propelled the Lakers to the title game in Sectional 20. Lakeland (19-7) will face NorthWood (3-13), a 62-61 winner over Tippecanoe Valley, in tonight’s championship. Lilly Mast scored 15 points and Nichelle Phares had 12 for the Chargers, who finished 16-6.

BELLMONT 65, EASTERN (GREENTOWN) 21: In Ossian, the Braves (17-5) outscored the Comets 18-1 in the second quarter to cruise to tonight’s title tilt in Sectional 23.

NORWELL 81, HERITAGE 31: In Ossian, the Knights ensured an all-Northeast 8 final in Sectional 23 by posting a 44-15 edge in the middle two quarters. With the win, Norwell (20-5) reached the 20-win mark under coach Eric Thornton for the ninth time since the 2008-09 season.

CLASS 2A

BLUFFTON 51, CHURUBUSCO 38: In Butler, the Tigers led just 32-30 after three quarters before outscoring the Eagles 19-8 to advance, ensuring Emme Boots a fourth trip to the sectional championship game in her prep career. Boots scored eight for Bluffton (13-10), while Zoe Barger led the way with 16 and Natalie Lehrman contributed 10. Churubusco finished 6-18.

EASTSIDE 55, ADAMS CENTRAL 43: In Butler, the Blazers guaranteed a chance to hoist the championship trophy for Sectional 36 on their home court. Eastside (13-10) led 33-28 after three quarters before pulling away from the Flying Jets (14-11).

CLASS A

FREMONT 37, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 36: In Fremont, the Eagles shocked the No. 11 Bruins to earn the right to play for the Sectional 51 title at home. Bethany Christian led 23-21 after three quarters, but Fremont (6-18) overcame the small deficit to end the winningest season in the Bruins’ program history at 17-7.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 94, HAMILTON 12: In Fremont, the Braves found little trouble in advancing to the championship of Sectional 51, taking a 48-7 lead into intermission. Blackhawk improved to 18-6, while Hamilton finished the year at 0-8.

NORTH MIAMI 59, SOUTHERN WELLS 47: In Wabash, the Warriors improved to 4-17, making a 16-point halftime lead stand up to move on to tonight’s championship in Sectional 53. The Raiders concluded their season at 4-17.

NORTHFIELD 82, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 29: In Wabash, the host Norse secured their fourth straight season with at least 18 victories, pulling ahead by 31 points after 16 minutes. Northfield (18-5) will host tonight’s title game in Sectional 53, while the Cougars ended the year at 6-7