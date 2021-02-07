Full field for girls swimming and diving state finals revealed

The IHSAA released heat sheets for the girls swimming and diving state finals preliminaries today, revealing the full field of swimmers who will compete at the IUPUI Natatorium this Friday and Saturday. In order to promote social distancing, the prelims will be split into two sessions this year, with swimmers from odd-numbered sectionals (including the Elkhart and Jay County sectionals) competing in the first session at 12 p.m. Friday and qualifiers from even-numbered sectionals (including Warsaw and South Side) competing at 5:30 p.m.

Swimmers and relays qualify for the state meet by winning their event at sectionals or by meeting the automatic qualifying time set for each event. After all the automatic qualifiers are accounted for, the next fastest times from around the state are taken until each event has 32 entrants. The local swimmers and relays who made it to state in this manner include the Wawasee 200-yard medley relay and Wawasee sophomore Alexis Mishler in the 50 free, who will compete in the first prelim session.

In addition to automatic qualifiers, the second prelim session will include Homestead's Audrey Crowel and Morgan Brown in the 100 fly, Spartan Lily Kaiser in the 100 free and Carroll's Kirsten Lee in the 500 free.