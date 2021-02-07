High School Roundup: Homestead comes back to beat South Side in sectional finals

South Side held Homestead to just nine points in the first half, but the Spartans shut down the Archers in the third quarter and did just enough to win 33-31 and claim the Class 4A Columbia City sectional title on Saturday night, Homestead's third straight sectional title and seventh in eight years.

Junior Ayanna Patterson scored 21 of her team's points, and the Spartans (18-5), who hit eight 3-pointers against Columbia City in the semifinals on Friday, hit just two of 11 attempts on Saturday and shot 26.7% from the field as a team.

South Side (12-6) lost to Homestead 96-51 just over a week ago while the Archers were playing without junior Olivia Smith, but this time they led 24-9 at halftime. Homestead outscored South Side 12-0 in the third quarter and 12-7 in the fourth.

Smith scored 15 points and Annika Davis scored 11, while Lamyia Woodson had 14 rebounds.

Homestead has now eliminated South Side from the tournament in three straight seasons.

Homestead will play Noblesville at Marion in the regional semifinals next Saturday.

Girls Basketball Sectional Finals

Norwell 41, Bellmont 35: At Ossian, Norwell won its second straight Class 3A sectional title, this time on its home court. The NE8 rivals were tied 19-19 at halftime and the Knights led 33-31 at the end of the third quarter. It is the second straight year Norwell has narrowly eliminated Bellmont (17-6) in the sectional final: The Knights won 37-36 in 2020. Norwell (21-5) will now face Angola in the regional semifinals at Bellmont next Saturday.

Carroll 82, Snider 71: At Waterloo, the Chargers (23-2) beat the Panthers (13-8) for the third time this season to claim the Class 4A DeKalb sectional title. The two SAC teams were knotted 43-43 at halftime and Snider led 60-55 heading into the fourth quarter. Emily Parrett scored 20 points for the Chargers and Taylor Fordyce scored 21. Saniya Jackson scored 16. Freshman Johnea Donohue led Snider with 24 points, Destini Craig scored 19 points, Destiny Jackson scored 16 and Jordyn Poole scored 10. Carroll will now face McCutcheon in the Marion regional semifinals.

Bluffton 38, Eastside 31: At Butler, Bluffton (14-10) overcame a 25-23 Eastside (13-11) lead heading into the fourth quarter to claim a Class 2A sectional title on the Blazers' home court. Zoe Barger scored 14 points and Emme Boots had 12 for the Tigers, who will now play Fairfield in the regional semifinal at Winamac Community next Saturday.

Blackhawk Christian 42, Fremont 42: At Fremont, the Braves improved to 19-6 and set a program record for wins in a season while capturing the Class A Fremont sectional, the fourth sectional title in program history. The Braves trailed 16-12 at halftime and outscored Fremont (6-19) 16-9 in the third quarter. Allie Boyer led the Braves with 10 points and Jada Rhonehouse led all scorers with 18 points. Blackhawk Christian will play Triton in the regional semifinal at Caston next Saturday.

Girls Swimming and Diving Sectionals

Warsaw Sectional: The Tigers won their 11th sectional title in program history with 430 points, edging Culver Academies by 10 points. Columbia City was fourth with 248 points. Warsaw won the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay and finished behind Culver in the 400 free relay. Warsaw juniors Rachel Doyle and Mariana Malagon went 1-2 in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Elkhart Sectional: Concordia beat out Northridge for the sectional title, while Wawasee took fourth place with 249 points, Angola was sixth (155), DeKalb was seventh (112), East Noble eighth (97) and Eastside 11th (12). Concord and Northridge combined to win all 12 events, but Wawasee sophomore Alexis Mishler took second place in the 50 free in 24.07 seconds and the Warriors took third in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Jay County Sectional: Norwell finished second behind host Jay County at the sectional meet, scoring 342 points to the Patriots' 381. Bluffton took sixth place with 160 points, Huntington North was seventh, South Adams and Adams Central tied for eighth with 125 points and Bellmont finished 10th. Bluffton's Aubrey Pulver won the 200 free in 2:01.49 and Norwell won the 400 free relay in 3:53.18.

Boys Basketball

Homestead 56, Hamilton Southeastern 53: At Fishers, Homestead senior Luke Goode caught an in-bound pass from Grant Simmons with just a second to play and immediately threw it up for a game-winning 3-pointer from the corner. Goode finished with 21 points, Simmons scored 18 and Fletcher Loyer had 11 as the Spartans improved to 19-0.

Leo 39, Carroll 37: At Leo-Cedarville, the game was tied 37-37 with 1.9 seconds to play and the Lions heaved the ball across the full court, where it was deflected around midcourt. Ayden Ruble caught the redirected ball around the free throw line and tossed up an underhand shot to win the game. Carson Hart and Blake Davison each scored eight points for the Lions (14-1). Jalen Jackson led Carroll (13-3) with 10 points and eight rebounds and Cody Burkey and Sam Strycker each scored nine points.

Blackhawk Christian 67, Tindley 50: The Braves (16-1), the top-ranked team in Class 2A, ran away from the No. 5 team in Class A in the second half after being tied 33-33 at halftime. Senior Caleb Furst led the Braves with 20 points, Gage Sefton scored 16 points, Zane Burke had 13 and Callan Wood 11.