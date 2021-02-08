All-NE8 girls basketball team announced

The All-NE8 girls basketball team was released Monday, and Norwell, Bellmont, New Haven and Columbia City each had two players named to the first team.

Conference champion Norwell is represented on the first team by seniors Kaylee Fuelling and Maiah Shelton. Senior Lauren Bales and junior Mackenzie Toliver were named to the second team.

Columbia City senior Hayler Urban was named to the first team as was Kyndra Sheets, the only freshman to receive top conference honors.

Bellmont is represented by seniors Lauren Bleke and Morgan Shifferly on the first team, and New Haven by seniors A'Varcia Nard and Kayla Williams.

The first team is rounded out by East Noble senior Avan Beiswanger and Huntington North's Taylor Double, the only sophomore named to the first team.

The full all-conference team is listed below:

1ST TEAM SELECTIONS

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

Avan Beiswanger East Noble 5’4” 12

Lauren Bleke Bellmont 5’9” 12

Taylor Double Huntington North 5’10” 10

Kaylee Fuelling Norwell 5’6” 12

A’Varcia Nard New Haven 5’8” 12

Kyndra Sheets Columbia City 5’6” 9

Maiah Shelton Norwell 5’9” 12

Morgan Shifferly Bellmont 5’10” 12

Hayley Urban Columbia City 5’10” 12

Kayla Williams New Haven 5’9” 12

2ND TEAM SELECTIONS

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

Lauren Bales Norwell 5’5” 12

Reece Colclesser Huntington North 5’4” 12

Kenzie Fuelling Bellmont 5’8” 11

Maddie Hickman Dekalb 5’6” 10

Karly Kirkpatrick East Noble 5’9” 12

Rebekah Marshall Columbia City 5’10” 11

Leah May Leo 5’7” 10

Mackenzie Toliver Norwell 5’5” 11

Carly Turner East Noble 5’10” 12

Madison Woodward Columbia City 5’10” 12

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

Leah Campbell Huntington North 5’3” 11

Lillie Cone Dekalb 5’5” 10

Sydney Keane Bellmont 5’7” 10

Faith Morris Bellmont 5’7” 12

Grace Sell Huntington North 5’7” 11