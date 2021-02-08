Monday, February 08, 2021 12:30 pm
Chargers lead All-SAC girls basketball selections
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Carroll Chargers, who went 9-0 in the SAC this season and won their first conference title since joining the league, lead the all-SAC girls basketball selections with three first-team honorees and five overall selections.
Carroll senior Emily Parrett and sophomores Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson were each named to the All-SAC first team, while senior Delane Sheets was a second-team selection and sophomore Nevaeh Jackson was a Honorable Mention.
South Side, which went 7-2 and finished third in the conference, had two first-team selections in junior Olivia Smith and senior Lamyia Woodson. Concordia (6-3) also had two first-team players in senior Chanteese Craig and sophomore Annaka Nelson, and Snider (6-3) was represented on the first team by freshman Jordyn Poole and senior Destiny Jackson.
Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson, Bishop Luers senior Janaiya Bright and Northrop senior TiAuna White were also named to the SAC first-team.
The full team is listed below:
First team
Emily Parrett - Carroll
Taylor Fordyce - Carroll
Saniya Jackson - Carroll
Chanteese Craig - Concordia
Annaka Nelson - Concordia
Ayanna Patterson - Homestead
Janiaya Bright - Bishop Luers
TiAuna White - Northrop
Jordyn Poole - Snider
Destiny Jackson - Snider
Lamyia Woodson - South
Olivia Smith - South
2nd Team
Delane Sheets - Carroll
LonDynn Betts - Concordia
Molly Stock - Homestead
Alison Stephens - Homestead
J'Asia Scott- Northrop
Johnea Donahue - Snider
Annika Davis - South
Shabrea O'Quinn - Wayne
Honorable Mention
Nevaeh Jackson - Carroll
Grace Hedtke - Concordia
Rachel McCarthy - Bishop Dwenger
Lexi Linder - Bishop Dwenger
Grace Sullivan - Homestead
