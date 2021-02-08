The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, February 08, 2021

    Chargers lead All-SAC girls basketball selections

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Carroll Chargers, who went 9-0 in the SAC this season and won their first conference title since joining the league, lead the all-SAC girls basketball selections with three first-team honorees and five overall selections. 

    Carroll senior Emily Parrett and sophomores Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson were each named to the All-SAC first team, while senior Delane Sheets was a second-team selection and sophomore Nevaeh Jackson was a Honorable Mention. 

    South Side, which went 7-2 and finished third in the conference, had two first-team selections in junior Olivia Smith and senior Lamyia Woodson. Concordia (6-3) also had two first-team players in senior Chanteese Craig and sophomore Annaka Nelson, and Snider (6-3) was represented on the first team by freshman Jordyn Poole and senior Destiny Jackson. 

    Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson, Bishop Luers senior Janaiya Bright and Northrop senior TiAuna White were also named to the SAC first-team. 

    The full team is listed below:

    First team

    Emily Parrett - Carroll

    Taylor Fordyce - Carroll

    Saniya Jackson - Carroll

    Chanteese Craig - Concordia

    Annaka Nelson - Concordia

    Ayanna Patterson - Homestead

    Janiaya Bright - Bishop Luers

    TiAuna White - Northrop

    Jordyn Poole - Snider

    Destiny Jackson - Snider

    Lamyia Woodson - South

    Olivia Smith - South

     

    2nd Team

    Delane Sheets - Carroll

    LonDynn Betts - Concordia

    Molly Stock - Homestead

    Alison Stephens - Homestead

    J'Asia Scott- Northrop

    Johnea Donahue - Snider

    Annika Davis - South

    Shabrea O'Quinn - Wayne

     

    Honorable Mention

    Nevaeh Jackson - Carroll

    Grace Hedtke - Concordia

    Rachel McCarthy - Bishop Dwenger

    Lexi Linder - Bishop Dwenger

    Grace Sullivan - Homestead

