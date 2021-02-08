Chargers lead All-SAC girls basketball selections

The Carroll Chargers, who went 9-0 in the SAC this season and won their first conference title since joining the league, lead the all-SAC girls basketball selections with three first-team honorees and five overall selections.

Carroll senior Emily Parrett and sophomores Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson were each named to the All-SAC first team, while senior Delane Sheets was a second-team selection and sophomore Nevaeh Jackson was a Honorable Mention.

South Side, which went 7-2 and finished third in the conference, had two first-team selections in junior Olivia Smith and senior Lamyia Woodson. Concordia (6-3) also had two first-team players in senior Chanteese Craig and sophomore Annaka Nelson, and Snider (6-3) was represented on the first team by freshman Jordyn Poole and senior Destiny Jackson.

Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson, Bishop Luers senior Janaiya Bright and Northrop senior TiAuna White were also named to the SAC first-team.

The full team is listed below:

First team

Emily Parrett - Carroll

Taylor Fordyce - Carroll

Saniya Jackson - Carroll

Chanteese Craig - Concordia

Annaka Nelson - Concordia

Ayanna Patterson - Homestead

Janiaya Bright - Bishop Luers

TiAuna White - Northrop

Jordyn Poole - Snider

Destiny Jackson - Snider

Lamyia Woodson - South

Olivia Smith - South

2nd Team

Delane Sheets - Carroll

LonDynn Betts - Concordia

Molly Stock - Homestead

Alison Stephens - Homestead

J'Asia Scott- Northrop

Johnea Donahue - Snider

Annika Davis - South

Shabrea O'Quinn - Wayne

Honorable Mention

Nevaeh Jackson - Carroll

Grace Hedtke - Concordia

Rachel McCarthy - Bishop Dwenger

Lexi Linder - Bishop Dwenger

Grace Sullivan - Homestead