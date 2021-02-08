Homestead, Blackhawk Christian now 1-2 atop boys rankings

Fort Wayne is home to the two top-ranked boys basketball teams in Indiana according to this week's IBCA boys basketball poll. Homestead (19-0) remains the No. 1-ranked team in the state after Luke Goode hit a buzzer-beater to beat Hamilton Southeastern 56-53 on Saturday. Blackhawk Christian (16-1) rose three spots to No. 2 after beating Tindley, the No. 5 team in Class 1A, 67-50 on Saturday.

Although the Spartans have received all 20 first-place votes in recent weeks, Carmel (16-2) took one first-place vote this week and is ranked third overall.

Carroll (13-3), which was felled by a Leo buzzer-beater on Saturday night, dropped three spots into a tie for 17th. Leo (14-1) continues to receive votes.