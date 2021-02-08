Homestead tennis players, midfielder set signing dates

Three Homestead boys tennis players who all played doubles for a Spartans team that reached the state quarterfinals this fall will sign with college programs on March 4. Landon Sather will sign with Concordia University Wisconsin, Timothy Steiner with Adrian and Sebastian Cowan with Adrian.

Lauren Brown, a midfielder for the Spartans girls soccer team, will sign with Anderson on Feb. 10. She scored one goal and had four assists during her senior season.