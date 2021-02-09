The Journal Gazette
 
    AP Boys Basketball Poll: Homestead, Blackhawk top their classes

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Both Homestead and Blackhawk Christian remain ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in this week's AP boys basketball poll. 

    The Spartans (19-0) received all 12 first-place votes in the Class 4A poll, and Carmel (16-2) rose two spots and is now No. 2. 

    Leo (14-1) received one first-place vote in Class 3A and remains No. 6 overall. Hammond (12-1) remains No. 1 in Class 3A. 

    Blackhawk Christian (16-1) also received all 12 first-place votes for Class 2A. Central Noble (16-1) remains No. 5 in Class 2A, and Churubusco (10-3) received votes. 

    Barr-Reeve (17-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class 1A.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

