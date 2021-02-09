North Side names OC Ben Johnson new head coach

Ben Johnson, who was the North Side offensive coordinator during the 2020 season, was officially approved by the school board as the new Legends head coach Monday night.

Johnson will take over a Legends team that went 5-6 in 2020, including an overtime win over Concordia in the regular season finale in which Johnson took over as interim coach for Mike Brevard, who was not on the sidelines in person due to COVID-19 related issues. Johnson had previously served on coaching staffs at Bishop Luers and Wayne before joining North Side.

Johnson will be inheriting a Legends team that has increased its number of wins in each of the last four years, improving from 0-10 in the first season under Brevard in 2017 to 5-6 his fourth year.