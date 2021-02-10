Schedule changes

Elevation Prep, the Fort Wayne basketball academy in the midst of its inaugural season, announced Wednesday that its high school team has added a game against Blackhawk Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Braves (17-1) are the top-ranked team in the Class 2A AP and the second-ranked team regardless of class in this week's IBCA poll. Elevation Prep is not an IHSAA-sanctioned team, which allows the team to compete largely against other prep schools from around the country.

Central Noble also announced Wednesday that its boys basketball game against Lakeland, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until Feb. 20. The JV game will begin at 10 a.m. and varsity will follow.