Leo sweeps to NE8 title

First football, now boys basketball – the Lions roared atop the Northeast 8 again.

After sweeping all conference foes on the gridiron in the fall, Leo repeated the feat on the hardwood, wrapping up an unbeaten run through the NE8 by knocking off Columbia City at home Friday, 69-52. Blake Davison scored 28 points and added four assists for the Lions (17-1, 7-0), and DJ Allen nearly notched a triple-double, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Mason Baker and Jaxon Crawford both scored 14 for Columbia City (5-11, 1-5).

HOMESTEAD 88, CONCORDIA 44: At Homestead, 28 points from Fletcher Loyer paced four Spartans in double figures. Andrew Leeper scored 17, while Luke Goode and Grant Simmons both added 14 as Homestead (21-0, 8-0 Summit Athletic Conference) kept its perfect season intact. David Speckhard netted 10 points for Concordia (7-11, 2-6).

CARROLL 65, NORTHROP 42: At Northrop, Jalen Jackson’s double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds) kept the Chargers unbeaten in the SAC. Cody Burkey added 13 points for Carroll (15-3, 8-0), which on Friday plays host to Homestead, the league’s other unbeaten squad, with the winner claiming the SAC championship.

Devin Campos led the Bruins (5-9, 3-5) with 11 points.

HERITAGE 50, JAY COUNTY 44: In Monroeville, the home Patriots buttoned up a championship performance in the Allen County Athletic Conference, taking a 12-point lead after three quarters before holding on. Heritage (9-7, 6-0 ACAC) won for the third time in a row while handing Jay County its third consecutive defeat.

CHURUBUSCO 88, HAMILTON 18: In Churubusco, Jackson Paul scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Eagles kept the Marines winless on the season in the Northeast Corner Conference. Landen Jordan added 23 points, eight boards and six blocks for Churubusco (13-3, 5-2). Hamilton fell to 1-13 overall and 0-9 against league foes.

BELLMONT 57, DEKALB 56 (3 OT): In Decatur, senior Caden Staub scored the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds remaining in the third overtime to give the Braves the NE8 victory. Bellmont (11-6, 5-2) has won seven of nine, while the Barons (6-10, 2-5) fell for the sixth time in their last seven.

Girls swimming

STATE FINALS PRELIMINARIES: In Indianapolis, Carroll junior Mya DeWitt broke her own school record in the 100-meter backstroke, earning the top seed in today’s finals at the IUPUI Natatorium. Homestead freshman Ripley Merritt finished just behind DeWitt in the 100 backstroke during the second session, as the preliminaries were split into two sessions. The Spartans’ 200 medley relay squad of Morgan Brown, Cora Walrond, Merritt and Maggie Stock earned the fifth seed for today’s finals.

The Chargers’ 200 freestyle relay of Lexi Jankowski, DeWitt, Teagan Moon and Natalie Marshall finished first in their session, swimming to the third seed in the finals. DeWitt lowered the Carroll school record in the 50 freestyle to 23.15 and will swim today out of the fifth seed.