Warsaw shares NLC title

Warsaw zoomed out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter, wrapping up a 6-1 campaign in the Northern Lakes Conference, with a 70-44 win over host Plymouth.

Warsaw (13-7 overall) will split the NLC boys basketball title with Mishawaka, which defeated NorthWood Friday to also finish 6-1 against league foes.

The Tigers clinched the league title for the sixth time in seven years. This also marks the first time that Warsaw earned conference titles in football and boys basketball in the same school year.