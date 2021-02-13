Blackhawk Christian suffers rare slide

Elevation Prep posted a 90-82 victory at Class 2A, No. 1 Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, getting 25 points from RaSheed Jones and 22 from Reggie Ward.

Zane Burke pumped in a game-high 28 points for the Braves (17-3), while Caleb Furst added 23 points. Blackhawk, which fell to the No. 4 team in Class 4A on Friday, has now lost consecutive games for the first time since a three-game slide in January 2017.

Caedmon Bontrager, who started the season at Lakewood Park before transferring to Elevation Prep two weeks ago, scored 16 for the visitors.

CARMEL 43, CARROLL 34: At Carroll, Class 4A’s second-ranked Greyhounds emerged from a defensive struggle at the Charger Fieldhouse. Sam Strycker scored 16 for Carroll (15-4) and Jalen Jackson added 12.

LAWRENCE NORTH 95, SNIDER 70: At Snider, C.J. Gunn drained nine three-pointers to lead the Wildcats, ranked third in Class 4A, and two others for Lawrence North scored 24 apiece. Jade Moore netted 27 for Snider (9-8), while Karson Jenkins added 22.

CANTERBURY 60, SMITH ACADEMY 25: At Canterbury, the Cavaliers won their second straight after dropping their first 11 games of the year. Will Russell scored 16 for Canterbury (2-11), while the Fighting 54th (2-12) suffered their 10th consecutive defeat despite nine points from DJ Johnson.

WARREN CENTRAL 58, NORTHROP 47: In Indianapolis, the Class 4A, No. 7 Warriors jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead, though the Bruins did hold Warren Central scoreless in the fourth quarter. Devin Campos led Northrop (5-10) with 11 points.

COLUMBIA CITY 50, WEST NOBLE 43: In Ligonier, the Eagles led just 32-31 after three quarters before pulling away. Mason Baker paced Columbia City (6-11) with 15, while Austin Cripe finished with a gamehigh 16 for the Chargers (8-9).

EASTSIDE 60, ADAMS CENTRAL 45: In Monroe, the Blazers led 21-8 early in the second quarter on a night where Owen Willard scored a game-high 19 points for Eastside (13-4), winners of four of five. Ethan Poling paced the Flying Jets (8-10) with 16.

BLACKFORD 74, BISHOP DWENGER 69: In Hartford City, Luke Brown, the state’s third-leading scorer according to MaxPreps.com, went off for 41 as the Bruins defeated the Saints. Dwenger (7-9) trailed just 67-66 with 56.4 seconds to go.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 59, SOUTH SIDE 35: In Huntington, the Vikings led by just two points at halftime before taking the third quarter 20-2. The Archers (7-10) lost for the sixth consecutive time against nonconference foes, while Huntington North (9-6) defeated their second Summit Athletic Conference foe this season in four attempts.

WHITKO 61, LAVILLE 44: In South Whitley, the Wildcats took a 19-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Whitko (11-5) stopped a two-game skid while also halting the Lancers’ win streak at three.