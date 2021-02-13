Regional roundup: Carroll, Homestead to meet in finals

Homestead knocked out Noblesville 62-57 in the Class 4A Marion regional semifinal on Saturday.

Noblesville (21-4), which was ranked No. 7 in the IBCA coaches poll and No. 5 in the Class 4A AP poll, looked like it would fall in regulation when, down 48-47 with 17 seconds left to play, it took the Millers 12 seconds to foul the Spartans.

Spartan junior forward Ayanna Patterson hit the first free throw but missed the second, and Noblesville got the rebound. Sophomore Ashlynn Shade made a football-style pass from midcourt to a wide-open Kaitlyn Shoemaker under the basket, who tied the game at 49 at the buzzer to force overtime.

But the Spartans (20-5) scored the first six points of overtime. The Millers would later get within two points once again, but Homestead made nine of 10 free throw attempts in the overtime period to stay out ahead.

Alison Stephens led the Spartans with 20 points and Patterson had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Homestead moves on the regional final for the third straight season, and this time they will face SAC rival Carroll, who beat the Spartans in double-overtime during their regular-season meeting in December.

Carroll 68, McCutcheon 38: At the Class 4A Marion regional, Carroll led 32-22 at halftime and then outscored the Mavericks (13-6) 19-4 to reach the regional final for the first time since 2002. Carroll had lost in the regional semifinals in each of the last four seasons. Senior Emily Parrett led the Chargers with 17 points and Taylor Fordyce and Lexi Castator each scored 10.

Bluffton 52, Fairfield 47 (2OT): At the Class 2A Winamac regional, Bluffton outscored the Falcons (14-9) 6-1 in the second overtime period after the teams each scored five points in the first extra period. The Tigers (15-10) trailed 22-17 at halftime and 32-23 after three quarters but pulled even in the fourth quarter as Monroe Heller hit three 3-pointers and Elayna Kitt had a fourth. Heller led the Tigers with 21 points and Emme Boots scored 16. The Tigers will face North Judson (19-5) in the final.

Triton 46, Blackhawk Christian 40: At the Class A Caston regional, the Braves were tied at 28 with Triton after three quarters but fell behind the Trojans (12-11) in a sprint to the finish. This is the second year in a row the Braves have lost in the regional semifinals, and Blackhawk Christian remains in search of its first girls basketball regional title, but the final record of 19-7 remains the best in team history.

vjacobsen@jg.net