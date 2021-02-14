Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:50 pm
Angola's Sauter, Wilcox sign with college programs
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola's Garrett Sauter, a sprinter and hurdler, signed with Indiana Tech track on Friday. Sauter finished second in the 300 hurdles at the most recent East Noble sectional track meet in 2019, when he was a sophomore.
Also on Friday, Hornets senior Adriana Wilcox signed with Goshen softball.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story