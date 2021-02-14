The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:50 pm

    Angola's Sauter, Wilcox sign with college programs

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Angola's Garrett Sauter, a sprinter and hurdler, signed with Indiana Tech track on Friday. Sauter finished second in the 300 hurdles at the most recent East Noble sectional track meet in 2019, when he was a sophomore. 

    Also on Friday, Hornets senior Adriana Wilcox signed with Goshen softball. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story