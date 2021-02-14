Blackhawk Christian falls in coaches poll

Undefeated Homestead (21-0) remains the No. 1 team in the IBCA boys basketball poll, gathering 19 of 20 first-place votes. No. 2 Carmel (18-2) received the other first-place vote. Blackhawk Christian (17-3) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after losses to No. 4 Cathedral (16-2) on Friday and non-IHSAA side Elevation Prep on Saturday.

Carroll (15-4) remains No. 17, and NE8 champion Leo (17-1) continues to receive votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - February 14, 2021 Poll

Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes

1 Homestead 399 21-0 19

2 Carmel 371 18-2 1

3 Lawrence North 360 19-2

4 Indianapolis Cathedral 330 16-2

5 Hammond 325 13-1

6 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 272 17-3

7 Barr-Reeve 259 19-2

8 Warren Central 231 16-5

9 South Bend Adams 227 18-1

10 Indianapolis Attucks 226 16-4

11 Plainfield 190 18-1

12 Silver Creek 173 14-4

13 Lafayette Jefferson 160 17-2

14 Gary West Side 152 15-3

15 Bloomington North 112 10-2

16 Fishers 63 12-5

17 Carroll 62 15-4

18 Center Grove 36 11-5

19 Westfield 31 13-4

19 Evansville F. J. Reitz 31 12-3

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownsburg, Chesterton, Crown Point, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Greensburg, Guerin Catholic, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Albany, North Central (Indianapolis), Northridge, Pike, Shenandoah, South Ripley, Valparaiso, Zionsville