IHSAA wrestling state finals brackets revealed

The IHSAA has revealed the brackets for the wrestling state finals, which will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. The first round matches for wrestlers in the 106 pound to 145 pound weight classes will begin at 11 a.m., and the first round matches for the remaining weight classes will start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Quarterfinals will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed immediately by semifinals. The consolation finals will begin at 5 p.m. and the championship round will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In the 106 weight class, East Noble junior Keegan Malott (20-4) will face Cathedral junior Evan Dickey (26-2) in the first round on Friday.

At 113, Garrett sophomore Hayden Brady (27-3) will face Crown Point sophomore Anthony Bahl (24-3) in the first round. Undefeated Isaac Ruble (25-0), a Bellmont junior, will face West Central freshman Drake Fritz (37-5).

At 120, East Noble junior Aidan Sprague (29-1) will face Forest Park senior Travis Haug (22-6) in the first round, and Bluffton sophomore Austin Lewis (21-5) will face Evansville Mater Dei senior Cole Ross (23-2).

At 126, Adams Central sophomore Logan Uhlman (33-6) will open the state finals with a match against Penn junior Matteo Vargo (13-2). Local wrestlers Landon Bertsch (22-0), a Bluffton junior, and Wawasee senior Brenden Dilley (16-11) will face each other in the opening round.

At 132, Bellmont junior Dominic Litchfield (20-5) will wrestle Evansville Mater Dei senior Alec Freeman (25-1). Leo senior Ian Heath (30-0) will open against Bloomington South senior Cade Meier (24-5).

At 138, Columbia City senior Jarrett Forrester (26-4) will wrestler Southport senior Luke Goodwin (25-4). Wawasee senior Jace Alexander (24-1) will meet Floyd Central senior Gavinn Alstott (25-3).

At 145, New Haven senior Elijah Chacon (32-0) drew Penn senior James Smith (14-16).

At 152, Garrett freshman Chase Leech (20-10) will face Floyd Central junior James Conway (27-0). Adams Central junior Alex Currie (39-3) will face Avon senior Tyler Conley (33-3). Carroll senior Evan Ulrick (32-1) will wrestle Charlestown junior Benjamin Phillips (37-1).

At 160, Bishop Dwenger senior Elias Hilger (33-3) will wrestle Evansville Mater Dei junior Broderick Baumann (26-0). Norwell junior Eli Johnson (34-2) will face Plainfield junior Landon Boe (32-2).

At 170, Snider senior Jacob Kreager (31-3) will face Perry Meridian senior JaJuan Dale (21-7) in the first round, and Bellmont freshman Duke Myers (8-2) will face East Central senior Bryer Hall (30-0). East Noble senior Jacob Graden (23-8) will wrestle Cathedral senior Ulrik Urasky (24-3).

At 182, New Haven senior Jacob Saylor (28-2) and Warsaw senior Brandon Estepp (19-7) will meet in the first round.

At 195, Adams Central junior Blake Heyerly (41-1) will face Avon senior Ke'Shawn Dickens (26-4). Carroll senior Matt Lepper (23-4) will wrestle North Posey junior Wyatt Willman (31-1).

At 220, Northrop freshman Julante Hinton (29-5) will face New Castle senior Jamarion Taylor (36-2). Fremont senior RJ Dilbone (31-2) will meet Franklin Central junior Aataeveon Jordan (29-5). Columbia City junior Ian Clifford (28-2) will wrestle East Central senior Kole Viel (26-3). Angola senior Coy Brames (22-8) will meet Perry Meridian senior Jeffrey McClure (29-6).

At 285, Angola junior Brandon Villafuerte (25-1) will wrestle Jeffersonville senior Matthew Munoz (34-1). Carroll senior Reeve Muncie (31-1) will face Pike senior Amara Kaba (25-7).

