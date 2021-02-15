The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, February 15, 2021 8:30 pm

    Monday games canceled because of snow

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Numerous local districts canceled after-school activities because of heavy snow Monday evening, including a number of athletic contests. The canceled events included the Concordia-Homestead gymnastics meet, which will now be at Concordia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

    Churubusco's boys basketball game at Lakeland has also be rescheduled for Wednesday. The Bishop Luers boys basketball game against Antwerp was called off, and a makeup date has not been announced. 

    Many districts have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, but have not yet made statements about after-school activities on Tuesday. 

    In other high school schedule news, Norwell's boys basketball games against Concordia has been moved from Saturday to Feb. 22.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

