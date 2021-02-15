Monday games canceled because of snow

Numerous local districts canceled after-school activities because of heavy snow Monday evening, including a number of athletic contests. The canceled events included the Concordia-Homestead gymnastics meet, which will now be at Concordia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Churubusco's boys basketball game at Lakeland has also be rescheduled for Wednesday. The Bishop Luers boys basketball game against Antwerp was called off, and a makeup date has not been announced.

Many districts have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, but have not yet made statements about after-school activities on Tuesday.

In other high school schedule news, Norwell's boys basketball games against Concordia has been moved from Saturday to Feb. 22.

