Semistate championship schedule set

The schedule for Saturday's girls basketball semistate championships has been set, and both Carroll and Norwell will be playing at LaPorte.

Class 3A Norwell (23-5) will play South Bend Washington (21-5), which was ranked No. 5 in its class in the final AP poll, at noon (11 a.m. central time). Class 4A Carroll (25-2) will face IBCA No. 2 Crown Point (23-1) at 4 p.m. eastern time.

The full schedule for all four semistate sites is listed below:

LaPorte

Class 3A | Norwell (23-5) vs. South Bend Washington (21-5) | 12 pm ET / 11 am CT

Class 4A | Carroll (Fort Wayne) (25-2) vs. Crown Point (23-1) | 4 p m ET / 3 pm CT

Logansport

Class A | Northfield (21-5) vs. Pioneer (23-4) | 1 pm ET | 12 pm CT

Class 2A | Tipton (19-7) vs North Judson-San Pierre (20-5) | 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT

Jasper

Class A | Loogootee (19-4) vs. Greenwood Christian (16-6) | 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

Class 2A | Linton-Stockton (24-1) vs. University (12-3) | 5 pm ET / 4 pm CT

Jeffersonville

Class 3A | Silver Creek (22-3) vs. Tri-West Hendricks (17-6) | 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

Class 4A | Franklin Community (22-2) vs. Brownsburg (16-10) | 5 pm ET / 4 pm CT