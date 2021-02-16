All-ACAC girls basketball team released

The All-ACAC girls basketball team was released Tuesday, with two Flying Jets, seniors McKenna Dietsch and Sage Hammond, named to the first team. Bluffton senior Emme Boots and Woodlan sophomore Avah Smith were also named to the first team, as were Jay County's Renna Schwieterman and junior Madison Dirksen.

The full team is listed below:

First Team

Renna Schwieterman, 10, Jay County

Madison Dirksen, 11, Jay County

McKenna Dietsch, 12, Adams Central

Emme Boots, 12, Bluffton

Sage Hammond, 12, Adams Central

Avah Smith, 10, Woodlan

Second Team

Georgia Hanauer, 12, Southern Wells

Ella Bickel, 11, Heritage

Dakotah Krohn, 11, Woodlan

Izzy Rodgers, 11, Jay County

Peyton Pries, 10, South Adams

Kristen Wynn, 11, South Adams

Honorable Mention

Zoe Barger, 12, Bluffton

Macy Pries, 9, South Adams