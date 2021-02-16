The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, February 16, 2021

    All-ACAC girls basketball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The All-ACAC girls basketball team was released Tuesday, with two Flying Jets, seniors McKenna Dietsch and Sage Hammond, named to the first team. Bluffton senior Emme Boots and Woodlan sophomore Avah Smith were also named to the first team, as were Jay County's Renna Schwieterman and junior Madison Dirksen. 

    The full team is listed below:

    First Team

    Renna Schwieterman, 10, Jay County

    Madison Dirksen, 11, Jay County

    McKenna Dietsch, 12, Adams Central

    Emme Boots, 12, Bluffton

    Sage Hammond, 12, Adams Central

    Avah Smith, 10, Woodlan

    Second Team

    Georgia Hanauer, 12, Southern Wells

    Ella Bickel, 11, Heritage

    Dakotah Krohn, 11, Woodlan

    Izzy Rodgers, 11, Jay County

    Peyton Pries, 10, South Adams

    Kristen Wynn, 11, South Adams

    Honorable Mention

    Zoe Barger, 12, Bluffton

    Macy Pries, 9, South Adams

