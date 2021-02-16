Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:40 pm
All-ACAC girls basketball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The All-ACAC girls basketball team was released Tuesday, with two Flying Jets, seniors McKenna Dietsch and Sage Hammond, named to the first team. Bluffton senior Emme Boots and Woodlan sophomore Avah Smith were also named to the first team, as were Jay County's Renna Schwieterman and junior Madison Dirksen.
The full team is listed below:
First Team
Renna Schwieterman, 10, Jay County
Madison Dirksen, 11, Jay County
McKenna Dietsch, 12, Adams Central
Emme Boots, 12, Bluffton
Sage Hammond, 12, Adams Central
Avah Smith, 10, Woodlan
Second Team
Georgia Hanauer, 12, Southern Wells
Ella Bickel, 11, Heritage
Dakotah Krohn, 11, Woodlan
Izzy Rodgers, 11, Jay County
Peyton Pries, 10, South Adams
Kristen Wynn, 11, South Adams
Honorable Mention
Zoe Barger, 12, Bluffton
Macy Pries, 9, South Adams
