AP Boys Basketball Poll: Leo, Central Noble rise to fourth

Leo and Central Noble boys basketball each rose to No. 4 in their respective classes in this week's AP poll.

Homestead (21-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 4A, receiving all 14 first-place votes. Carmel (18-2) remains second in 4A.

Leo (17-1) jumped two spots to No. 4 in Class 3A, and received one first-place vote. Hammond (13-1) remains the top-ranked team in 3A.

Blackhawk Christian (17-3) still received all 14 first-place votes in Class 2A even after losing to Cathedral on Friday and Elevation Prep on Saturday. Shenandoah (18-3) remains the No. 2-ranked team in the class, and Central Noble (16-1) moved up one spot to No. 4. Churubusco (13-3) received votes.

Barr-Reeve (19-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class A.

The full poll is listed below:

Class 4A

(W-L, Points, Previous rank)

1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1

2. Carmel 18-2 228 2

3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3

4. Cathedral 16-2 184 4

5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5

6. South Bend Adams 18-1 153 6

7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7

8. Indianapolis Attucks 16-4 99 9

8. Lafayette Jefferson 17-2 99 8

10. Gary West 15-3 72 10

Others receiving votes:

McCutcheon 23. Ev. Reitz 12. Center Grove 6. Fishers 6.<

Class 3A

(W-L, Points, Previous rank)

1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1

2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2

3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4

4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6

5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7

6. Evansville Bosse 15-3 114 3

7. Danville 13-2 104 9

8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5

9. South Bend St. Joseph's 13-4 98 8

10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10

Others receiving votes:

Guerin Catholic 78. North Harrison 18. Western 10. Hanover Central 8.

Class 2A

(W-L, Points, Previous rank)

1. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1

2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2

3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4

4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5

5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6

6. South Ripley 16-1 131 7

7. South Spencer 13-4 114 3

8. Blackford 16-4 90 9

9. Indianapolis Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8

10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carroll (Flora) 48. Madison-Grant 28. Rochester 22. Westview 13. Churubusco 12.

Class A

(W-L, Points, Previous rank)

1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1

2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2

3. Kouts 18-2 226 3

4. North Daviess 16-3 172 5

5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4

6. Indianapolis Lutheran 17-3 146 8

7. Morristown 16-4 108 10

8. Tindley 13-8 100 6

9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9

10. Covington 10-4 58 NR

Others receiving votes:

Orleans 50. Argos 29. Triton 23. Lafayette Catholic 13.