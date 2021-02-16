Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:40 pm
AP Boys Basketball Poll: Leo, Central Noble rise to fourth
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Leo and Central Noble boys basketball each rose to No. 4 in their respective classes in this week's AP poll.
Homestead (21-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 4A, receiving all 14 first-place votes. Carmel (18-2) remains second in 4A.
Leo (17-1) jumped two spots to No. 4 in Class 3A, and received one first-place vote. Hammond (13-1) remains the top-ranked team in 3A.
Blackhawk Christian (17-3) still received all 14 first-place votes in Class 2A even after losing to Cathedral on Friday and Elevation Prep on Saturday. Shenandoah (18-3) remains the No. 2-ranked team in the class, and Central Noble (16-1) moved up one spot to No. 4. Churubusco (13-3) received votes.
Barr-Reeve (19-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
Class 4A
(W-L, Points, Previous rank)
1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1
2. Carmel 18-2 228 2
3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3
4. Cathedral 16-2 184 4
5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5
6. South Bend Adams 18-1 153 6
7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7
8. Indianapolis Attucks 16-4 99 9
8. Lafayette Jefferson 17-2 99 8
10. Gary West 15-3 72 10
Others receiving votes:
McCutcheon 23. Ev. Reitz 12. Center Grove 6. Fishers 6.<
Class 3A
(W-L, Points, Previous rank)
1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1
2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2
3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4
4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6
5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7
6. Evansville Bosse 15-3 114 3
7. Danville 13-2 104 9
8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5
9. South Bend St. Joseph's 13-4 98 8
10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10
Others receiving votes:
Guerin Catholic 78. North Harrison 18. Western 10. Hanover Central 8.
Class 2A
(W-L, Points, Previous rank)
1. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1
2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2
3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4
4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5
5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6
6. South Ripley 16-1 131 7
7. South Spencer 13-4 114 3
8. Blackford 16-4 90 9
9. Indianapolis Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8
10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 48. Madison-Grant 28. Rochester 22. Westview 13. Churubusco 12.
Class A
(W-L, Points, Previous rank)
1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1
2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2
3. Kouts 18-2 226 3
4. North Daviess 16-3 172 5
5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4
6. Indianapolis Lutheran 17-3 146 8
7. Morristown 16-4 108 10
8. Tindley 13-8 100 6
9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9
10. Covington 10-4 58 NR
Others receiving votes:
Orleans 50. Argos 29. Triton 23. Lafayette Catholic 13.
