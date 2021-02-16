The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:40 pm

    AP Boys Basketball Poll: Leo, Central Noble rise to fourth

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Leo and Central Noble boys basketball each rose to No. 4 in their respective classes in this week's AP poll.

    Homestead (21-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 4A, receiving all 14 first-place votes. Carmel (18-2) remains second in 4A.

    Leo (17-1) jumped two spots to No. 4 in Class 3A, and received one first-place vote. Hammond (13-1) remains the top-ranked team in 3A.

    Blackhawk Christian (17-3) still received all 14 first-place votes in Class 2A even after losing to Cathedral on Friday and Elevation Prep on Saturday. Shenandoah (18-3) remains the No. 2-ranked team in the class, and Central Noble (16-1) moved up one spot to No. 4. Churubusco (13-3) received votes. 

    Barr-Reeve (19-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class A.

    The full poll is listed below:

    Class 4A

    (W-L, Points, Previous rank)

    1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1

    2. Carmel 18-2 228 2

    3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3

    4. Cathedral 16-2 184 4

    5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5

    6. South Bend Adams 18-1 153 6

    7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7

    8. Indianapolis Attucks 16-4 99 9

    8. Lafayette Jefferson 17-2 99 8

    10. Gary West 15-3 72 10

    Others receiving votes:

    McCutcheon 23. Ev. Reitz 12. Center Grove 6. Fishers 6.<

     

    Class 3A

    (W-L, Points, Previous rank)

    1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1

    2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2

    3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4

    4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6

    5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7

    6. Evansville Bosse 15-3 114 3

    7. Danville 13-2 104 9

    8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5

    9. South Bend St. Joseph's 13-4 98 8

    10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10

    Others receiving votes:

    Guerin Catholic 78. North Harrison 18. Western 10. Hanover Central 8.

     

    Class 2A

    (W-L, Points, Previous rank)

    1. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1

    2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2

    3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4

    4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5

    5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6

    6. South Ripley 16-1 131 7

    7. South Spencer 13-4 114 3

    8. Blackford 16-4 90 9

    9. Indianapolis Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8

    10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Carroll (Flora) 48. Madison-Grant 28. Rochester 22. Westview 13. Churubusco 12.

     

    Class A

    (W-L, Points, Previous rank)

    1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1

    2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2

    3. Kouts 18-2 226 3

    4. North Daviess 16-3 172 5

    5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4

    6. Indianapolis Lutheran 17-3 146 8

    7. Morristown 16-4 108 10

    8. Tindley 13-8 100 6

    9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9

    10. Covington 10-4 58 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Orleans 50. Argos 29. Triton 23. Lafayette Catholic 13.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story