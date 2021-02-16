Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:10 pm
Flying Jets lead all-ACAC girls basketball team
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The All-ACAC girls basketball team was released Tuesday, with two Flying Jets, seniors McKenna Dietsch and Sage Hammond, named to the first team. Bluffton senior Emme Boots and Woodlan sophomore Avah Smith were also named to the first team, as were Jay County's Renna Schwieterman and junior Madison Dirksen.
