The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:10 pm

    Flying Jets lead all-ACAC girls basketball team

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    The All-ACAC girls basketball team was released Tuesday, with two Flying Jets, seniors McKenna Dietsch and Sage Hammond, named to the first team. Bluffton senior Emme Boots and Woodlan sophomore Avah Smith were also named to the first team, as were Jay County's Renna Schwieterman and junior Madison Dirksen. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story