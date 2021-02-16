Three Warsaw Tigers named All-NLC

Three Warsaw girls basketball players have been named to the All-NLC team released Tuesday: juniors Kacilyn Krebs and Abby Sanner and senior Kensie Ryman. Wawasee junior Kennedy White was also named to the all-conference team. Warsaw senior Audrey Grimm was an honorable mention.

The full team is listed below:

Northern Lakes Conference 2020-2021 Girls Basketball All-Conference

Kendal Swartout, 12, Concord

Brynn Shoup-Hill, 12, Goshen

Megan Gallagher, 12, Goshen

Tyra Marcum, 10, Goshen

Jaci Walker, 12, Northridge

Julia Mantyla, 11, Northridge

Eva Fisher, 10, Northridge

Alea Minnich, 12, NorthWood

Lindsay Janus, 12, Plymouth

Kacilyn Krebs, 11, Warsaw

Kensie Ryman, 12, Warsaw

Abby Sanner, 11, Warsaw

Kennedy White, 11, Wawasee

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Tori Eldridge, 11, Goshen

Asiah Shaffer, 9, Mishawaka

Makena Knepp, 12, Northridge

Kenal Miller, 12, NorthWood

Taylor Delp, 10, Plymouth

Audrey Grimm, 12, Warsaw

2020-2021 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Shaun Hill, Goshen