    Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:40 pm

    Three Warsaw Tigers named All-NLC

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Three Warsaw girls basketball players have been named to the All-NLC team released Tuesday: juniors Kacilyn Krebs and Abby Sanner and senior Kensie Ryman. Wawasee junior Kennedy White was also named to the all-conference team. Warsaw senior Audrey Grimm was an honorable mention. 

    The full team is listed below:

     

    Northern Lakes Conference 2020-2021 Girls Basketball All-Conference

    Kendal Swartout, 12, Concord

    Brynn Shoup-Hill, 12, Goshen

    Megan Gallagher, 12, Goshen

    Tyra Marcum, 10, Goshen

    Jaci Walker, 12, Northridge

    Julia Mantyla, 11, Northridge

    Eva Fisher, 10, Northridge

    Alea Minnich, 12, NorthWood

    Lindsay Janus, 12, Plymouth

    Kacilyn Krebs, 11, Warsaw

    Kensie Ryman, 12, Warsaw

    Abby Sanner, 11, Warsaw

    Kennedy White, 11, Wawasee

     

    Honorable Mention All-Conference

    Tori Eldridge, 11, Goshen

    Asiah Shaffer, 9, Mishawaka

    Makena Knepp, 12, Northridge

    Kenal Miller, 12, NorthWood

    Taylor Delp, 10, Plymouth

    Audrey Grimm, 12, Warsaw

     

    2020-2021 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Shaun Hill, Goshen 

