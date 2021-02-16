Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:40 pm
Three Warsaw Tigers named All-NLC
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Three Warsaw girls basketball players have been named to the All-NLC team released Tuesday: juniors Kacilyn Krebs and Abby Sanner and senior Kensie Ryman. Wawasee junior Kennedy White was also named to the all-conference team. Warsaw senior Audrey Grimm was an honorable mention.
The full team is listed below:
Northern Lakes Conference 2020-2021 Girls Basketball All-Conference
Kendal Swartout, 12, Concord
Brynn Shoup-Hill, 12, Goshen
Megan Gallagher, 12, Goshen
Tyra Marcum, 10, Goshen
Jaci Walker, 12, Northridge
Julia Mantyla, 11, Northridge
Eva Fisher, 10, Northridge
Alea Minnich, 12, NorthWood
Lindsay Janus, 12, Plymouth
Kacilyn Krebs, 11, Warsaw
Kensie Ryman, 12, Warsaw
Abby Sanner, 11, Warsaw
Kennedy White, 11, Wawasee
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Tori Eldridge, 11, Goshen
Asiah Shaffer, 9, Mishawaka
Makena Knepp, 12, Northridge
Kenal Miller, 12, NorthWood
Taylor Delp, 10, Plymouth
Audrey Grimm, 12, Warsaw
2020-2021 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Shaun Hill, Goshen
