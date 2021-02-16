Tuesday games called off due to snow, many rescheduled

Numerous high school athletic events scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled because of heavy snow across the state.

The called-off boys basketball games include: Central Noble at South Side (postponed until Monday), Concordia at DeKalb (no makeup date at this time), Woodlan at Eastside, Smith Academy at Fremont (moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday), Columbia City at Manchester (postponed until Wednesday), Bluffton at South Adams (moved to Feb. 24), Bellmont at Angola (makeup date to be determined), Prairie Heights at West Noble (moved to Feb. 23, West Noble game against Norwell scheduled for that game will be canceled), Westview at Wawasee (moved to Wednesday).

