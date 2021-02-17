Homestead fourth in gymnastics rankings

Homestead is the top-ranked gymnastics team in northeast Indiana at No. 4 according to the latest coaches poll, which gathered votes on Monday and released results on Wednesday.

Lake Central and Chesterton are tied for first with 70 points each, followed by Valparaiso with 69. The Spartans received 60 points.

Bishop Dwenger was seventh with 44 and DeKalb 12th with 15. Angola and Carroll were tied at 13th with 13 points each.

The rankings largely follow the highest scores posted by each team. Chesterton leads the state with a best score of 112.25, and Homestead is fourth with a team-best of 111.075. Bishop Dwenger is seventh with a top score of 109.10.

Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille leads area gymnasts with a season-best all-around score of 38.925, the second-best all-around score recorded in the state this season. She has the second-best score in the state in the vault (9.850) and floor (9.725) and is tied for third-best score on the bars (9.750). She also has the third-best score recorded on the beam (9.725).

Carroll senior Julia Goodine has the fifth-best all-around score in the state so far at 38.300, with Indiana's third-best score on the vault (9.800) and second-best score on the bars (9.800).

DeKalb's Sarah Boyd has the ninth-best all-around score at 37.425. Angola junior Ashtyn Evans has posted a score of 9.750, tied for third-best so far this season.

The full coaches poll is listed below:

Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches' Poll

(rank, school, votes, first-place votes)

T1 LAKE CENTRAL 70 2

T1 CHESTERTON 70 1

3 VALPO 69 2

4 HOMESTEAD 60

5 CROWN POINT 54

6 HARRISON 46

7 DWENGER 44

8 COLUMBUS NORTH 40

9 PORTAGE 35

10 MERRILLVILLE 32

11 RICHMOND 19

12 DEKALB 15

T13 ANGOLA 13

T13 CARROLL 13

15 BLOOMINGTON NORTH 10

Also receiving votes: Hobart