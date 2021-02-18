Furst, Goode nominated as McDonald's All-Americans; game won't be played

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst and Homestead senior Luke Goode are both among the more than 700 boys and girls basketball players nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games.

The final roster of 48 players will be announced later this month, but organizers also announced Thursday that the game will not be played due to COVID-19 regulations. The teams will instead be honored in a "virtual celebration," the details of which will be released soon.

