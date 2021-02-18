The Journal Gazette
 
    Furst, Goode nominated as McDonald's All-Americans; game won't be played

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst and Homestead senior Luke Goode are both among the more than 700 boys and girls basketball players nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games.

    The final roster of 48 players will be announced later this month, but organizers also announced Thursday that the game will not be played due to COVID-19 regulations. The teams will instead be honored in a "virtual celebration," the details of which will be released soon.

