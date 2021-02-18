Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:10 pm
Furst, Goode nominated as McDonald's All-Americans; game won't be played
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst and Homestead senior Luke Goode are both among the more than 700 boys and girls basketball players nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games.
The final roster of 48 players will be announced later this month, but organizers also announced Thursday that the game will not be played due to COVID-19 regulations. The teams will instead be honored in a "virtual celebration," the details of which will be released soon.
