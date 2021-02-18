Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:00 pm
Northrop's Clopton will not return for second season
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Northrop girls basketball coach Kevin Clopton said Thursday that he will not be returning for a second season with the Bruins. Northrop went 9-12 in Clopton's first season, including 2-7 in the SAC. The Bruins reached the second round of the DeKalb sectional.
