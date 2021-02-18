The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:00 pm

    Northrop's Clopton will not return for second season

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Northrop girls basketball coach Kevin Clopton said Thursday that he will not be returning for a second season with the Bruins. Northrop went 9-12 in Clopton's first season, including 2-7 in the SAC. The Bruins reached the second round of the DeKalb sectional.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

